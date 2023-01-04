WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested on Thursday for arson committed in West Haven back in November of 2022.

West Haven police stated that the incident took place on Nov. 14, when the fire and police departments were called to investigate an arson fire that took place in Peterson Field. Officers said a Freightliner tractor was burned at the scene.

Hamden man arrested for 3rd-degree arson in West Haven

Hamden man arrested for 3rd-degree arson in West Haven

Hamden man arrested for 3rd-degree arson in West Haven

Investigators used physical evidence as well as surveillance video to track the suspect, and after extensive work, officers identified Alseny Keita as the suspected arsonist. Keita was the driver of the burned truck, police confirmed.

Keita was arrested in his Hamden home with charges of arson in the third degree and conspiracy to commit arson in the third degree.

Officers also stated that despite this arrest, the investigation is ongoing. They expect more arrests to be made in the future.