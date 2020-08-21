Hamden man arrested for threatening, pointing rifle at two people

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man following a ‘threatening with firearm’ complaint in Hamden Thursday evening.

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Mott Street and Warner Street.

Police arrested 43-year-old Eric Shurko of Hamden, who was accused of pointing a rifle at two people. There were no reported injuries.

He is facing several charges including reckless endangerment and threatening.

Shurko was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Oct. 1.

Police say this incident is not related to the shooting at a large gathering on Warner Street.