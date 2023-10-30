SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man has been charged with burglarizing a Shelton home, according to police.

On Oct. 15, a homeowner interrupted a burglary at his home on River Road, according to police. The homeowner saw the suspect carrying items from his home and confronted him. The suspect then fled into his vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Michael Ramchandani of Hamden, according to police.

The Shelton Police Detective Division conducted search warrants for Ramchandani’s home and vehicle. During the search, detectives recovered items stolen from the Shelton home.

Ramchandani was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree larceny.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond and appeared in Derby Superior Court on Monday.