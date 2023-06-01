HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 43-year-old Hamden man could spend up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty for his fourth conviction for mailing threatening letters, according to an announcement Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Garrett Santillo sent more than 100 letters to journalists, a U.S. Supreme Court justice, a U.S. Supreme Court nominee and other public officials. He mailed the letters between December 2021 and last June, according to the announcement.

Some of the letters stated, “If you don’t obey what this letter says, you along with others including [name redacted] and people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!”

He pleaded guilty to one count of mailing threatening communications to a U.S. judge. He has not yet been sentenced, and has been out on a $100,000 bond since July.

He finished his most recent federal supervision in August 2021, according to the announcement.