Hamden man dies after being hit by a car, ejected from his mobility scooter

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden police investigated a fatal car accident involving a mobility scooter on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the victim, Robert Sheard, 74, of Hamden was crossing Dixwell Avenue in his mobility scooter, in front of the library, when he was struck by a car, causing him to be ejected from his scooter.

A 69-year-old Middletown resident was operating the car that struck Sheard. Police say Sheard was not in a crosswalk.

A Connecticut State Trooper and Hamden Fire Rescue arrived at the scene. Sheard was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he passed away.

The Hamden Police Department Traffic Division is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett at (475) 201-1201.

