HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man is facing narcotics and firearms charges after an investigation that took place Thursday night at a home on Fairview Avenue, according to authorities.

Hamden police said the investigation was connected to an incident that involved the Fairfield Police Department.



Fairfield police contacted Hamden police to notify them of an incident involving a woman whose car was shot at in town overnight. The victim told Fairfield police that her vehicle was shot multiple times while it was parked and unoccupied.



The Fairfield Police Department conducted an investigation that resulted in four separate search warrants for Christopher Naber of Hamden. The search warrants were for Naber’s home on Fairview Avenue, himself, his vehicle and an RV trailer located on the property.



Police said Naber was charged on Sept. 16 with disorderly conduct after a family violence complaint involving the victim. A no-contact protective order was issued to prevent Naber from having any contact with the victim and to prohibit him from going to her home.



Multiple police agencies including the Hamden Police Department, Fairfield Police Department and Bridgeport Police Task Force assisted with the execution of the search warrants.



During the search, a member of the Hamden Police Department Intel Unit removed a dog from the RV trailer on the property and located a potential improvised explosive device. Officers evacuated and secured the area before calling the New Haven Police Department Bomb Squad.



A throughout assessment of the device and the surrounding area was conducted. Police determined the device was not a threat and the other additional devices that were located.



Officers continued with their search and seized two forty caliber firearms, 40 caliber ammunition, several high-capacity magazines and 40 caliber cartridge casings.



Officers then located a 45-caliber handgun and one pound and three ounces of marijuana in Naber’s bedroom. Police then seized 1,006 Xanax tablets from Naber’s vehicle.



Naber did not have a valid pistol permit, authorities said,



Naber was arrested and transported to the Hamden Police Department for processing.



He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of a protective order 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance within 200 feet of a school.



Naber was held on a $100,000 surety bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Authorities said no one was injured during the investigation.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett released the following statement after the investigation.

“Thank you to the Hamden Police Department for your swift response, keeping our community safe, and getting guns off the streets. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence please call the hotline at 800-799-7233.”