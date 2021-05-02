Hamden man in critical condition following shooting on Shelton Ave. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is in critical condition following a shooting in New Haven Sunday evening.

Police say they responded to a call for a person shot at 5:26 p.m. at 423 Shelton Avenue.

The victim, a 44-year-old Hamden man, was transported to the hospital by car where he is listed in critical condition.

Police and detectives remain on the scene; the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.