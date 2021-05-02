Hamden man in critical condition following shooting on Shelton Ave. in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is in critical condition following a shooting in New Haven Sunday evening.

Police say they responded to a call for a person shot at 5:26 p.m. at 423 Shelton Avenue.

The victim, a 44-year-old Hamden man, was transported to the hospital by car where he is listed in critical condition.

Police and detectives remain on the scene; the investigation is ongoing.  

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven closing COVID vaccine equity, accessibility gap by bringing doses right to front doors of those homebound

News /

Homicide investigation underway after one dead, one injured in late-night shooting in Waterbury

News /

Vietnam Veteran gets water upgrade from Regional Water Authority for free

News /

Caught on Camera: Coyote speeds down I-95 in New Haven

News /

'Startup Yale' awards New Haven Civic Innovation Prize to groups heightening security in Newhallville, supporting immigration attorneys, asylum seekers

News /

Group of New Haven firefighters suing city over lottery system to pick newest crew members

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss