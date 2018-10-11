New Haven

Hamden man sentenced to 11 years for helping to dispose body

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 10:22 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 10:22 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A 29-year-old will spend 11 years behind bars for trying to get rid of a body in Hamden by blowing it up with a pipe bomb in 2017.

Maurice Wearing was sentenced Wednesday.

Police say he helped Christopher Miller try to dispose the body of 39-year-old Edward Brooks.

Authorities say they were involved in some type of drug dispute. 

The two men brought Brooks's body to West Rock State Park in Hamden and then put a pipe bomb under it.

Miller is serving a 30-year federal sentence on similar charges. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center