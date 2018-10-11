Hamden man sentenced to 11 years for helping to dispose body
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A 29-year-old will spend 11 years behind bars for trying to get rid of a body in Hamden by blowing it up with a pipe bomb in 2017.
Maurice Wearing was sentenced Wednesday.
Police say he helped Christopher Miller try to dispose the body of 39-year-old Edward Brooks.
Authorities say they were involved in some type of drug dispute.
The two men brought Brooks's body to West Rock State Park in Hamden and then put a pipe bomb under it.
Miller is serving a 30-year federal sentence on similar charges.
