HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Hamden was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting someone in 2021.

According to the New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr., 55-year-old Daren Sarcione of Hamden was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 10 years to serve, followed by 10 years of probation.

A jury convicted Sarcione of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and first-degree unlawful restraint on June 6.

The charges stem from an incident in July of 2021. Evidence presented at trial showed Sarcione held down the complainant on a bed and forcibly sexually assaulted her.