HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A police investigation into a carjacking and shooting is underway on Dixwell Avenue near Third Street in Hamden.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Hamden police responded to the scene on reports of a carjacking and shooting. Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The victim is a 46-year-old man from Hamden, police said, who had gunshot wounds in his lower extremities. Officers said he has been transported to a local hospital for further treatment, and his current condition is unknown.

According to police, the victim was approached by two suspects who demanded his car at gunpoint. A brief struggle ensued, and then the victim was shot by the suspects. They then stole his vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police are actively investigating this carjacking and shooting, officials said. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000, and any caller may remain anonymous.

Follow News 8 for more updates.