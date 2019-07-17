Hamden man uses extreme tactic in long battle against speeders

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Neighbors along West Woods Road in Hamden say speeding is out of control. In fact, some say the problem is so bad that one man, who didn’t want his face shown in fear of backlash, recently took matters into his own hands spending $450 of his own money to buy a speed trailer and park it in his front yard.

“I felt like somebody had to make a stand and you don’t always have to be a cop to do that,” the man said.

His extreme action was met with praise by fellow residents along the 800-block.

“We’re very happy that it’s here,” said David Lemieux.

“Oh, I love that,” Dina Lemieux told us. “I love that our neighbor purchased that.”

In the few weeks it’s been there the speed trailer has already caught folks allegedly turning this quiet suburban road into Hamden speedway. A picture provided to News 8 captured one driver clocked at 70 miles-an-hour.

“I’d like to see more police presence,” David Lemieux.

Neighbors said their complaints are falling on deaf ears.

“I reached out to the mayor’s office on two separate occasions. I got no correspondence back, no callback, nothing,” the owner of the speed trailer told us.

News 8 also reached out to Hamden police to see what, if any, efforts are underway to slow traffic. We got no response.

Mrs. Lemieux sent a direct message to motorists barrelling down her street.

“Slow down! Would you like me to drive this way in your neighborhood?”

