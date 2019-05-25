New Haven

Hamden mayor declares golf course emergency over unpaid water bill

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 12:50 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 12:50 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The mayor of Hamden has declared a public emergency over lack of water at a golf course.

Hamden owns Laurel View Country Club and apparently, no one has been paying the water bill.

Hamden is under a lease with the new course operator and the town is supposed to pay for the water.

Related: Former New Haven city employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $100K from city hall

Mayor Curt Balzano Leng says Regional Water Authority won't turn on the water until it is paid. Leng says not watering the course could cause "substantial property damage."

Paperwork was filed with the town council to pay the bill in March and it still hasn't been completed.

He's called an emergency council meeting for Saturday morning to deal with the overdue water bill.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center