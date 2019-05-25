Hamden mayor declares golf course emergency over unpaid water bill

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The mayor of Hamden has declared a public emergency over lack of water at a golf course.

Hamden owns Laurel View Country Club and apparently, no one has been paying the water bill.

Hamden is under a lease with the new course operator and the town is supposed to pay for the water.

Mayor Curt Balzano Leng says Regional Water Authority won't turn on the water until it is paid. Leng says not watering the course could cause "substantial property damage."

Paperwork was filed with the town council to pay the bill in March and it still hasn't been completed.

He's called an emergency council meeting for Saturday morning to deal with the overdue water bill.

