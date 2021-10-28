Hamden mayoral candidates face off in virtual debate

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The candidates running for mayor of Hamden faced off tonight on the virtual debate stage.

The three candidates answered questions in a debate hosted by the League of Women Voters.

Democrat Lauren Garrett will face Republican Ron Gambardella and write-in Independent candidate Albert Lotto in November.

There are some big concerns among voters, including getting crime and the town’s finances under control.

“We need to stabilize the rising of the mill rate, we need contract negotiations. I have a plan to move forward with a cannabis dispensary,” Lotto said.

“We need to attract more businesses to Hamden. But before we can attract more businesses to Hamden, we have to control crime. Crime is an issue,” Gambardella said.

“Economic development is going to increase jobs and opportunities. You know, 20 years ago we had higher crime than we do today, and we had a thriving business community. We can be there again,” Garrett said.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng lost to Garrett in the Democratic primary. He is running as a write-in candidate but was not a part of tonight’s debate.