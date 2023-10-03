HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden’s new police chief is a local graduate and former lead homicide detective with the New Haven Police Department.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett announced Edward Page Reynolds’ appointment on Tuesday, with final approval pending from the state legislative council and certification.

Reynolds, a Hamden High School graduate, was also a hostage negotiator while at the New Haven Police Department. His career brought him across multiple agencies, including those in Maine and Arkansas.

“His experience in urban, suburban, rural, and collegiate communities provides him with a distinctive perspective that will be invaluable in effectively leading our Police Department,” a statement from the search committee reads in part. “We are confident that Mr. Reynolds will bring the leadership and vision required to sustain and elevate the safety and security of our community.”

He will replace acting chief Timothy Wydra.