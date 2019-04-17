Hamden, New Haven, and Yale officials to discuss events of officer-involved shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Local leaders will be talking about an officer-involved shooting in New Haven that's left a woman in the hospital.

Protestors stormed the Hamden Police Station. Dozens were out in the middle of Dixwell Avenue, blocking traffic at times.

They also went inside - filling the lobby of the police station and demanding to speak to top brass about the shooting of an unarmed black woman. She and her boyfriend were in a car that police said was involved in an armed robbery of a newspaper delivery person at a gas station in Hamden around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Hamden police and a Yale police officer caught up with their car at an intersection in New Haven and opened fire on that car. It was all caught on surveillance video.

Passenger Stephanie Washington was shot in the face, but is expected to be okay.

Back at the Hamden Police Department on Tuesday, some officers did come out and speak with the protestors, even shaking hands with them.

There are still plenty of questions about exactly why a Hamden Officer and a Yale police officer fired on that car when no one inside had a weapon.

The Mayors of Hamden and New Haven, along with the Police Chiefs of the Hamden, New Haven and Yale Police Departments will be on a conference call later Wednesday morning talking about what happened and how to keep something like this from happening again.

WEB EXTRA: News 8's Kent Pierce answers your questions and has the latest on what witnesses saw on scene