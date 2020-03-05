Hamden officer put on 20-day suspension for ‘inadequately investigating’ case of missing Middletown man Peter Recchia

New Haven
Courtesy of Middletown Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden police officer has been placed on suspension for his inadequate investigation involving a missing Middletown man.

On Wednesday, Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng told News 8 Officer Stephen Phipps was given a 20-day suspension for inadequately investigating an incident involving Peter Recchia, who has been missing for five months.

In a statement sent to News 8 by Recchia’s family, they said he was spotted on State Street in Hamden during the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 — hour before a missing person’s report was filed. They claim Recchia — who has medical and mental health challenges — was clearly in need of medical attention after walking from Middletown to Hamden over a 15-hour period.

“When I heard about this earlier this afternoon I spoke with the police chief at length and he explained what happened that day, what town and city departments have been working on since and what went into his personnel decision, in consultation with our labor counsel,” said Leng. “I know the chief takes this situation very seriously, as do I. I hope and will pray that their family member is located and OK.”

Reccia is around 5′ 11″, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and rectangular eyeglasses.

No other details were released.

