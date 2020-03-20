Closings
Hamden officer using Facebook Live to read to kids stuck inside during coronavirus outbreak

New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With kids out of school because of coronavirus, parents are looking for new ways to keep them occupied and their brains turned on.

Well, one Hamden police officer is here to lend a helping hand by reading to children on Facebook Live.

Jeremy Brewer is a 14-year veteran with the Hamden Police Department, and he’s seen his share of fear and uncertainty while on duty. To help keep kids calm during the COVID-19 outbreak, he’s decided to read to them in a friendly setting.

“To be able to use this backdrop, to read to kids and to have people see what the Hamden PD is all about is just fantastic,” Brewer said.

He said he got the idea from New Britain police and thought it would be a good way he could give back and connect with the community.

“After a lot of events, you tend to see that American way of ‘what can I do, how can I give back? How can I connect?’ The Hamden Police Department has really done a lot in its community efforts. to really try to connect with the youth. Everyone, really.”

Brewer will go live every night from the station’s page at 7:30 p.m.

