Hamden officials, community activists to discuss increase in crime and what’s being done to try and stop it

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden has been experiencing a spike in crime. To try and combat that, town officials and community activists plan to meet virtually to discuss what is being done to address the uptick.

It’s the latest effort in the town’s “Crime Prevention and Community Resolutions Discussions,” which began in January.

The purpose of the meetings is to “update residents on efforts being taken to address increases in crime and to facilitate healthy discussions and resolutions regarding crime prevention and public safety within the town.”

One of the more horrific crimes within the town recently was the sexual assault of a child.

Police said 37-year-old Antwuane Darden, a registered sex offender, had illegally entered a home on the morning of Feb. 6 and sexually assaulted a young child while he or she slept.

Darden was arrested and charged with sexual assault, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor.

The fear steeming from homicides, robberies and even car burglaries has become so real, members have created a crime watch group on Facebook to help try and keep each other safe.

The event will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Connection information can be found online.

Participants are asked to be respectful during the meeting.