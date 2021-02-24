 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Hamden officials, community activists to discuss increase in crime and what’s being done to try and stop it

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hamden Police_45471

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden has been experiencing a spike in crime. To try and combat that, town officials and community activists plan to meet virtually to discuss what is being done to address the uptick.

It’s the latest effort in the town’s “Crime Prevention and Community Resolutions Discussions,” which began in January.

The purpose of the meetings is to “update residents on efforts being taken to address increases in crime and to facilitate healthy discussions and resolutions regarding crime prevention and public safety within the town.”

One of the more horrific crimes within the town recently was the sexual assault of a child.

Police said 37-year-old Antwuane Darden, a registered sex offender, had illegally entered a home on the morning of Feb. 6 and sexually assaulted a young child while he or she slept.

Darden was arrested and charged with sexual assault, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor. 

The fear steeming from homicides, robberies and even car burglaries has become so real, members have created a crime watch group on Facebook to help try and keep each other safe.

The event will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Connection information can be found online.

Participants are asked to be respectful during the meeting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

How the decline in Catholicism, closing of Catholic schools in Waterbury is affecting the community

News /

New Haven Food Entrepreneur Showcase to be held Thursday

News /

Chef Jacques Pepin talks about his new book 'Quick & Simple,' how he's keeping busy amid the pandemic

News /

Store director of Big Y in North Haven shows appreciation for staff with Supermarket Employee Day

News /

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker attends grand opening of city's Whitney Modern Apartments

News /

Hamden PD offering $50K reward on tips related to 2019 Hamden homicide

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss