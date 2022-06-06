HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden officials are expected to give an update on a homicide investigation where a teen was killed last month.

On May 9, 15-year-old Elijah Gomez was shot and killed along the Farmington Canal Linear Park near Treadwell Street.

The Hamden Police Department, along with Mayor Lauren Garrett, will be holding a press conference to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m.

At this time, officials have not announced a suspect in the investigation.

