HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden officials are expected to give an update on a homicide investigation where a teen was killed last month.
On May 9, 15-year-old Elijah Gomez was shot and killed along the Farmington Canal Linear Park near Treadwell Street.
The Hamden Police Department, along with Mayor Lauren Garrett, will be holding a press conference to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m.
At this time, officials have not announced a suspect in the investigation.
