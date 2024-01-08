HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With winter weather on everyone’s mind, Hamden is looking out for one of its most vulnerable residents.

The town is partnering with Columbus House to open an overnight warming center at the Keefe Community Center Gym on Pine Street.

The center will be open seven nights a week through March 31 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. People will be allowed to seek shelter from the cold during those times on a first come, first serve basis.

