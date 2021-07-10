Hamden PD: Burglary suspect caught trying to enter home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a suspect in a home burglary on Dixwell Avenue Saturday morning.

Hamden Police responded to a residential burglar alarm on the 1800 block of Dixwell Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. An officer found Chas Williams, 49, of Hamden behind the home with a hammer.

There was a broken window with a chair placed under the window, according to police.

Williams was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary and Criminal Trespassing in the second degree, as well as Criminal Mischief in the third degree and Possession of Burglar Tools.

Williams is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on October 7.

