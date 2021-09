It’s a good idea to clean your cordless phone regularly. Wipe it down with an electronics-safe disinfectant or surface cleaner.

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is experiencing an interruption to their phone services including 911 calls Monday afternoon.

While the service is down, all 911 calls will be rerouted to the New Haven Police Department.

In the meantime, a temporary “non-emergency” phone line 203-499-7109 has been established for any routine calls for service.

The utility companies are in the process of repairing the phone services.