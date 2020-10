HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Hamden after two people were shot Saturday.

Police say someone reported hearing 10 shots go off on Goodrich Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found two victims.

John Ratliff, 28, of Hamden, died at the hospital.

The second victims, a 23-year-old from Hamden, was shot in the arm.

No word on the second victim’s condition as of Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.