Hamden PD investigates possible gunfire exchange near Dixwell Avenue

New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a possible gunfire exchange that happened in the area of Dixwell Avenue Wednesday.

Around noon, Hamden Police responded to the Concord Street area near Dixwell Avenue on a report of a person firing several shots at a vehicle stopped in the middle of Dixwell Avenue.

Detectives recovered ballistic evidence at the scene and are investigating if there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect on foot and the stopped vehicle.

Police said a 35-year-old man arrived at St. Raphael’s Hospital later in the day with a non-life-threatening shooting injury related to this investigation.

Police said the vehicle was described as a newer model, black 4-door sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta. The suspect on foot was described as a thin black male in his late teens to early twenties, wearing a black sweat suit with short braided hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4052.

