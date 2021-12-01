Hamden PD investigates stolen Christmas trees from Boy Scout troop fundraiser

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are working to track down the Grinch who stole Christmas trees from a local Boy Scout troop fundraiser.

Troop 600 is selling trees in the Mount Carmel Congregational Church Parking lot at the corner of Whitney and Sherman Avenue.

When they opened for business around 5 p.m. Wednesday, they discovered five trees were missing. The troop is selling a total of 150 trees and most go for $75 a piece.

It’s the troop’s biggest annual fundraiser and the money raised supports programs all year long.

“We’re a new troop and this is our largest fundraiser,” said Boy Scout Troop 600 Scout Master David Zunski. “This is how we support the program that we run for the boys for a year, and you know, it’s a dent in our operating budget. So it’s disappointing.”

Zunski said the trees were stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday. He added this has happened before to another troop that sells trees across town.

The Scouts hold their meetings at this church, which sponsors them and allows them to have the Christmas tree fundraiser on their property.

“You know, we’re trying to help kids become leaders and learn a love for the outdoors and to be stewards of the outdoors, and you know, to take away from them is unfortunate,” Zunski said.

If you have any information about this, you can call Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000.