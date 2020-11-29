Hamden PD investigating carjacking, 2 robberies involving groups of men with guns over the weekend

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are investigating two armed robberies involving groups of men over the weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 27, a 22-year-old man, of West Haven, was parked in his car on West Easton Street, Hamden talking to a friend when a silver vehicle parked next to them. Five males got out of the silver vehicle, all with firearms. The 22-year-old was shot in the arm and leg.

The friend reportedly ran when the suspects emerged from their vehicle, but stopped when he heard gunshots.

Police say the friend was then approached by two of the suspect males who robbed him at gunpoint of his wallet and cell phone.

The friend returned to West Easton Street to find his friend had been shot. He immediately drove him to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Around 4:30 p.m., Hamden police received a call from New Haven Police regarding the gunshot victim.

The following evening, Saturday, Oct. 28, around 8 p.m., Hamden Police responded to the area of State Street and Ridge Road for reports of an armed street robbery.

According to police, the victims were parked in the parking lot of a local business when a white sedan parked next to them. Four Black men ages 14-20, wearing masks robbed them at gunpoint. One victim told police one of the males “stuck a handgun” to his chest.

The suspects made off with the victim’s jewelry, a cell phone, a belt, and their vehicle described as a 2018 Ford Escape.

The suspects were last seen speeding southbound on State Street.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.