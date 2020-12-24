Hamden PD investigating shooting at Oberlin Rd and Woodin St.

HAMDEN Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating a shooting that happened at Oberlin Road and Woodin St. Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers saw a motor vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Oberlin Road.

Officials report that the operator of the motor vehicle was a 20-year-old Hamden resident. She was shot multiple times in the upper torso, according to officials.

The victim was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

The police investigation revealed that the victim and her friend were traveling westbound on Woodin Street and were being followed by a dark-colored vehicle. The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and then attempted to “run them off of the road.”

Police report that the victim immediately stopped her vehicle. The individual inside of the second vehicle fired multiple shots.

The offending vehicle then fled westbound on Woodin St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Dolan at (203) 230-4065.