Hamden PD investigating two armed street robberies, armed carjackings

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating a string of armed street robberies and carjackings that occurred early Thursday morning.

First, police responded to the 300 block of Goodrich Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report of an armed street robbery.

Police say, a 31-year-old “Door Dash” driver was delivering food to a home on Goodrich St. when “4 or 5 Black males” approached him, one displaying a firearm. The suspects demanded money from the driver and his keys.

But, when the suspects attempted to steal the driver’s vehicle, they were scared off by the victim’s dog that was inside the vehicle, according to police.

A bag containing food was stolen from the victim.

Then, around 1 a.m., Hamden PD responded to Dawes Avenue for a report of another armed street robbery. This time a 45-year-old “Uber” driver was approached by “2 Black males” while he was parked in front of a residence. The victim told police both men pointed firearms at him and demanded his personal belongings. They stole his wallet, cell phone, and car keys.

Police say the pair fled the area southbound on Treadwell Street in a dark-colored SUV.

Minutes later, Hamden PD responded to the area of Goodrich Street and Newhall Street for a report of a carjacking.

The victims told police they were parked at Villano Park when “4 to 5 young black males exited a vehicle,” two of which “pointed guns” at them.

The suspects then reached into their pockets before stealing their vehicle. The stolen vehicle, a blue Lexus, was last seen traveling southbound on Winchester Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.