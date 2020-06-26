Hamden PD join police across the state in crackdown on illegal fireworks as July 4 nears

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across the state are cracking down on illegal fireworks. After receiving dozens of complaints relating to fireworks since April, the Hartford Police Department is joining the effort by increasing their patrols as July Fourth nears.

Since April 29, HPD has responded to 63 fireworks complaints. Over the next few days, they said they’ll be increasing patrols around the town.

With the Fourth of July around the corner, they issued this statement warning of the dangers of using fireworks illegally.

“The excessive use of fireworks in our neighborhoods has a negative impact,” they said. “The noise associated with fireworks can have a major effect on young children, the elderly, those affected with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and our pets. In addition, errant fireworks are a fire hazard, especially with our current dry conditions.”

Hamden resident, Susan Nason told News 8, for the past few months around 8 p.m. many nights she’s been hearing an overwhelming amount of fireworks in her neighborhood of Spring Glen.

She said, “For a couple of hours. Lasts a long time; it’s crazy.”

With people bored and still socially distanced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers at Keystone Fireworks said their revenue tripled on the first day they opened.

Marcus Golett and Marlon Myers explained, “Last year’s first day of sales was like $300, but our first day of sales this time was $1,000.”

According to the Department of Consumer Protection, sparklers and fountains – which are not technically fireworks – can be sold but only to someone who is 16 or older.

Bianca Morales, a teen customer, said, “I got the smaller ones so they’re less destructive and I’m actually not going to do it exactly on July 4. I’m probably going to spread it out so it’s not as noisy.”

If you are caught using illegal fireworks you will be given a citation and a mandatory court date.