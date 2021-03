HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Hamden police, a local woman is facing charges for a deadly crash in the town.

22-year-old Taya Petteway-Campbell was arrested Tuesday. The crash happened on New Year’s Day at Whitney Avenue and Buell Drive.

Police say Petteway-Campbell crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another car. The other driver James McKenna died.

Petteway-Campbell is charged with manslaughter and DUI.