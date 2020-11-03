 

Hamden PD make arrest in April attempted gas station robbery

New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in an attempted robbery back in April.

On April 18, 2020 at around 4:30 a.m., a white male wearing dark clothing entered Sam’s Mobile Gas Station on Whitney Avenue brandishing a firearm.

The clerk told police the suspect demanded the contents of the cash register. The clerk briefly distracted the gunman while attempting to grab the firearm.

The suspect fled on food northbound on Whitney Ave.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Alexander Hernandez, 20, of Hamden on Nov. 3, 2020.

He is charged with criminal attempt to commit robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Jan. 6, 2021.

