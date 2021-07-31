Hamden PD: Man arrested after shooting woman in the chest on Dix Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven was arrested Monday in connection to shooting a woman in the chest on June 9.

Hamden police arrested De-Saiti Ware, 19, of New Haven in connection to the shooting. He is charged with Assault 1st Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, and Violation of a Pistol Permit.

Police said around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Arch Street and Dix Street on a report of a “male shooting a female.”

Police learned a 21-year-old Naugatuck woman was confronted on Dix Street by a man she knew, De-Saiti Ware. They got into a verbal argument, and when she tried to run off, Ware shot her in the chest, according to police.

She was transported to the hospital by a friend, according to police.

Ware was held on a $350,000 bond and was scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday.