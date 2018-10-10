Hamden PD: Man flashed his genitals to a female in library Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Hamden Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Hamden Police Department) [ + - ]

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden Police are searching for a man accused of flashing his genitals to a woman in a local library.

Police responded to the Miller Memorial Library on Dixwell Avenue shortly after 12:00 Tuesday afternoon on the report of suspicious activity.

Investigation revealed that an 18-year-old Hamden resident was studying on the third floor of the library when a male approached her.

Officials say the man, who has not yet been identified, engaged in short conversation with the woman before exposing his genitals to her.

As the man was exiting the library, a staff member attempted to stop him from leaving. The staff member's attempts were unsuccessful.

Police say the man got into a blue Audi station wagon and fled northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10" with a average build. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.