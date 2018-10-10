New Haven

Hamden PD: Man flashed his genitals to a female in library

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 04:56 PM EDT

Hamden PD: Man flashed his genitals to a female in library

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden Police are searching for a man accused of flashing his genitals to a woman in a local library. 

Police responded to the Miller Memorial Library on Dixwell Avenue shortly after 12:00 Tuesday afternoon on the report of suspicious activity. 

Investigation revealed that an 18-year-old Hamden resident was studying on the third floor of the library when a male approached her. 

Officials say the man, who has not yet been identified, engaged in short conversation with the woman before exposing his genitals to her.  

As the man was exiting the library, a staff member attempted to stop him from leaving. The staff member's attempts were unsuccessful. 

Police say the man got into a blue Audi station wagon and fled northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10" with a average build. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pajama bottoms. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center