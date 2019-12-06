Hamden PD: Man wanted for recording child in TJ Maxx bathroom

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are searching for the man who allegedly recorded a 10-year-old boy in a store bathroom last month.

Police say that at around 4 p.m. on November 22nd, officers responded to the TJ Maxx, at 2335 Dixwell Avenue, for the report of suspicious activity.

An investigation then revealed that a 10-year-old boy was shopping with his guardian when he entered a stall to use the bathroom. An unknown man then allegedly asked the child if he was okay before the child saw the man use a cell phone to record him.

The child then quickly left the bathroom and told his guardian, who then tried to detain the man but was unsuccessful.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards Dixwell Avenue. Police describe him as a man between 18-20 years old with black hair and wearing a yellow shirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Hamden police at (203) 230-4030.