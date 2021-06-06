Hamden PD: Meriden man facing charges after striking cruiser, leading police on pursuit

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man is facing numerous charges after striking a cruiser and leading police on a pursuit Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue on the report of a motorist passed out.

Officer Palma arrived and attempted to place the running vehicle into park.

“The operator of the vehicle, Donald Woodson, shoved Officer Palma and then nearly struck

him with his vehicle. Woodson’s vehicle did, however, strike a Hamden Police vehicle,” said police.

Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Donald Woodson, 37, of Meriden.

Woodson fled northbound on Dixwell Ave before entering the northbound entrance to Route 15. Police report Woodson struck a curb, which then flattened his front tire.

Officers pursued Woodson to his residence in Meriden where he was placed under arrest.

Woodson was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun that contained a high capacity, and a 15 round magazine, according to police.

Woodson is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal purchase of a large-capacity magazine, sale of narcotics, interfering with a police officer engaging an officer in pursuit, reckless driving, and evading responsibility.

Woodson is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on August 30.