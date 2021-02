HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for tips related to a 2019 Hamden homicide, officials announced.

21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige was shot and killed in December of 2019. Police say he was walking home from work when a group of people tried to rob him.

Allen-Paige ran and was shot in the back.

The reward will be given to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest and conviction.