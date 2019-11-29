Hamden PD: Over 60 thefts from cars reported within last two months

A man driving a car with his hand on the wheel

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are reminding drivers to take extra precautions following a series of reported thefts from cars in Hamden over the past few months.

They say their officers have responded to over 60 reported car break-ins around the area since the beginning of October.

Police say most thefts happen early in the morning. Thieves typically steal money, electronic equipment and personal items from cars.

To prevent thefts from cars, Hamden Police recommend drivers to:

Lock the car!

Park vehicles in a well lit area

Remove all valuables, even small change

Take the keys with you; do not leave them inside the vehicle

If you ever see any suspicious activity, you can call Hamden police at (203) 239-4000.