HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hamden are looking for the owner of a dog involved in an attack.

Police say the man pictured below had a pitbull off a leash at Moretti Field on Waite Street Thursday.

The pitbull attacked a small dog, badly injuring it. The owner of the small dog was also hurt while trying to separate the dogs.

If you recognize the man, call Hamden Police.