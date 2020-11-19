Hamden PD searching for suspect involved in multiple vehicle accidents, striking a building

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for a driver who got into two different accidents and hit a building with an 8-month-old in the car.

Police say the series of accidents started around 5:30 p.m. Monday in Hamden. The car was on Dixwell Avenue when it hit two vehicles and drove away.

Moments later, it hit five cars at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Morse Street before hitting Tint Works on Dixwell.

The driver was last seen running on Morse Street. Officers later found the infant safe with family members. No serious injuries were reported.