Hamden PD: Teen arrested in connection to stolen vehicle crash

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police arrested a 15-year-old accused of crashing a stolen car.

Police said the juvenile, a New Haven resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a reported stolen vehicle out of Stamford was observed by Hamden Police in the area of Arch Street near Fitch Street. As officers approached the vehicle, the operator tried to flee the area through a gas station parking lot.

Police said the vehicle struck a parking bollard, which left the vehicle disabled.

Police said the occupants fled from the stolen vehicle. An officer apprehended one of the suspects, the 15-year-old, after a brief foot pursuit.

As the individuals fled, police said one of the suspects brandished a black handgun at a nearby neighbor. A loaded handgun was recovered in the area by responding officers.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on Aug. 13.

Investigation into the recovered stolen vehicle and firearm is ongoing.