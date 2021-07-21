Hamden PD: Three teens arrested for motor vehicle theft

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teens from Hamden were arrested Wednesday in connection to a stolen motor vehicle.

Hamden Police responded to Church Street School at 95 Church Street on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. Investigation revealed that the owner of the vehicle left the keys in the ignition before entering the school.

Police said witnesses observed three young males enter the vehicle and flee toward Chester Street.

Moments later, Sergeant Michael Nawrocki observed the stolen vehicle, which was disabled, near Benham Street and Mix Avenue. Police said they observed three males exit and run toward Vantage Road.

Shortly after, officers arrested three juveniles. who were hiding in a backyard on Vantage Road.

Police arrested two 15-year-old Hamden residents and one 16-year-old Hamden resident. Police said they were all charged with larceny in the 1st degree and interfering with a police officer.

The teens were released to the custody of their parents and are scheduled to appear at Juvenile Court in New Haven at a later date.

