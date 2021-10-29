Hamden PD: Vehicle with 2-year-old inside struck by gunfire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after an SUV with a two-year-old child inside was struck by gunfire Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Hamden Police officers responded to the area of Shelton Avenue near Morse Street after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was struck by gunfire while traveling on Morse Street. Inside the vehicle were a couple and their two-year-old child, according to police.

Police said the two adults and young child were not struck by the bullet that entered the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered ballistic evidence from inside the vehicle and at the crime scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4052.

