Hamden PD wrap up investigation into ICE comment caught on body camera

(WTNH) — An update on an internal investigation in the Hamden Police Department regarding the ICE incident.

The decision has been made on one of the officers involved in a controversial incident. Officer Andrew Lipford will face discipline, according to officials.

Lipford was captured on body camera video threatening to shoot a suspect. The video also showed a police sergeant threatening to call ICE on the suspect’s passenger who did not speak English.

It’s unclear if that sergeant will face discipline.

