Hamden planting new Door Trees as symbol of welcome after original was cut down

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Hamden is planting 5 new trees after its Historic ‘Door Tree’ was cut down.

The new trees will be planted at Town Center Park – the original Door Tree location – and a secret site.

People who live in Hamden can go to the town website to vote on where the other two will go.

“We were thinking about it, and the town historian, myself, and some of the other tree folks decided to plant new Door Trees across the town. What’s a door? It’s a sign of welcome so it’s a welcoming sign for the town.” Curt Balzano Leng, Mayor of Hamden

A 63-year-old man is charged with cutting down the Door Tree in July. Police say he did it because he hates his brother who loved the tree.