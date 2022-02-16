HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In recent years, Hamden shopping centers have become a target for criminals looking to steal from customers and their cars. The owner of Hamden Plaza spoke exclusively to News 8 about what he is doing to solve the problem.

In the 70 years since Andrew Bermant’s family has owned Hamden Plaza off Dixwell Avenue, things remained quiet, until the summer of 2020 amid the pandemic. Since then, the crime has not stopped.

“It was very rare that we ever had any incidents at Hamden Plaza,” Bermant said.

Photos from surveillance cameras outside the Planet Fitness show the parking lot Monday morning, Feb. 14, when police say thieves smashed the windows of multiple vehicles and stole purses from them, while the cars’ owners were in the gym. The thieves got away in a dark gray car.

Two days earlier on Feb. 12, police said a man tried to steal an 83-year-old woman’s purse while she was walking outside Marshalls, knocking her to the ground and causing a serious hip injury.

Similar incidents occurred at the plaza in Nov. 2021 involving a 61-year-old woman, and in May 2021 involving an 85-year-old woman.

Emma Conklin and Julia Rubino go to the gym at the center almost every day, but they have started to feel a little on edge.

“You know you hear about it on the news, but you don’t think it would happen in your small town in Connecticut,” Conklin said. “Coming out here and finding my stuff taken, it definitely would feel like an invasion of privacy.”

Bermant took steps to prevent the crime problem from getting worse. In fall 2021, they installed high-tech surveillance cameras throughout the center. A few months prior, they also upgraded to special LED lighting to illuminate the parking lot.

“The security of our shopping center and of our customers and of our tenants, is the important thing that we have,” Bermant said.

He is also looking to increase the time security is on site and to add more cameras.

Bermant has remained in contact with police and Mayor Lauren Garrett, who asked the chief about increasing patrols.

“I want them to be visible in places where we’ve seen increased crime,” Garrett said.

These measures are welcome news to customers who want to feel safe when they go to the plaza.

“That definitely gives like some sense of security,” Conklin said.

The incident from Monday also involved cars in the Hamden Mart next door, which is owned by a different company. News 8 reached out to them, but have not heard back at this time.

In the attempted robbery from Feb. 12, the suspect is described as leaving the scene in a dark colored Toyota sedan. A preliminary investigation revealed it is a stolen vehicle.

If you have any information about the crimes in the shopping centers, call the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.