Hamden Plaza to see improved safety, security measures during holiday season

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday shopping at the Hamden Plaza is getting a major safety upgrade. Police are partnering with management officials at the plaza to improve security measures during the holiday season.

Security officials say they have upgraded lighting in key areas and are installing security cameras. There will also be more patrols. The mayor says these changes came at the request of Hamden residents after an uptick in crime, like vehicle thefts and robberies.

“Just to provide some additional presence and safety, security for people who are out and about shopping. We’ve had a couple of issues that have come up recently, as have happened in a bunch of towns. Just want to make sure we’re being proactive in trying to address them, and let our residents know that we hear this is happening and we hear that you’re asking for additional presence, and here we are.”

Police will also conduct high-visibility holiday patrols in other shopping areas around town.