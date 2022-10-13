HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident.

Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to rob him during a drug deal, according to police. One of the two robbers shot Coppage in the leg. Coppage, who had a pistol permit and was armed, shot back while the robbers were running away.

There were multiple bystanders in the area during the shooting, according to police. The two robbers got away before police arrived.

Coppage was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was assigned a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

Police have previously arrested one of the two suspected robbers, Samuel Tate, 22, of New Haven. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.