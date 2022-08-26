HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police have arrested a man they believe shot and injured someone during a robbery in July.

Officers said that on July 22, 2022, they responded to the Gulf Express gas station on Arch Street for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was in his car when two men approached him and attempted to rob him. One of the robbers shot the victim, and both suspects fled the scene before the police arrived.

After a thorough investigation, police said that on Thursday Hamden officers arrested 22-year-old Samuel Tate from New Haven on a warrant related to the shooting.

Tate has been charged with assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Officials said that Tate is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 8, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Though Tate has been arrested, police said this is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked by police to contact Detective Gabe Garcia at (203) 230-4051, or at ggarcia@hamdenpd.com.

Callers may remain anonymous, officials said.