HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department collected more than 100 guns during a “gun buy back” event in the city on Saturday.

Hamden residents and non-residents who wanted to safely dispose of an unwanted firearm — whether for safety or other reasons — were able to do so anonymously in exchange for cash. Out of the collected guns, handguns have the biggest payout.

Police said they collected 103 total working guns, including 37 rifles/shotguns, 41 pistols/revolvers, one assault rifle, and 22 BB/pellet guns.

“There are stories out here of people who have been suicidal, are trying to get guns out of their homes because of a safety issue, and so we’re happy to take those out of homes where they could do harm,” Mayor Lauren Garrett said.



Mayor Garrett said the event was a huge success. The group “Swords to Plowshares” was also on hand to destroy the guns.