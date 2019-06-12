New Haven

Hamden police in search of Marshall's Department store shoplifting suspect

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:54 AM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Hamden Police Department are searching for a Marshall's shoplifting suspect accused of stealing $90 worth of products. 

The Hamden police say they responded to the Marshall's Department store on Dixwell Avenue on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a shoplifting report. 

A Loss Prevention Officer advised police that an individual, described as a black male, 40 - 50-years-old, 6'2", thin build, "missing teeth", and wearing a black cap allegedly stole $90.00 worth of merchandise.

According to police, the suspect was last observed fleeing on a bicycle, southbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Enrique Rivera-Rodriguez of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4030. 

